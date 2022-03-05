LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after buying an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,825,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 31,901.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 344,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

