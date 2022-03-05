Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
MAGTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Magnet Forensics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
About Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnet Forensics (MAGTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.