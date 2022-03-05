Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 3,585,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,190. Magnite has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.