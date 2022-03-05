MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $3.30 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.85 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00008358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

