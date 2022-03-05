Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in February

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

