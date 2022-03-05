Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.83

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.83 and traded as low as $34.44. Makita shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 50,085 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

