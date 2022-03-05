Mango Markets Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Mango Markets



