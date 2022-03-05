MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MannKind by 20.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MannKind by 405.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

