Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.83. 157,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marcus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marcus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 128,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Marcus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

