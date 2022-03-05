Margaret Montemayor Sells 3,855 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

