MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $368.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

