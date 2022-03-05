Marks Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 47,800 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

