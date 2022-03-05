Marks Wealth LLC Sells 74,994 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marks Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $30,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.16. 435,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.28 and its 200-day moving average is $427.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

