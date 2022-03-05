Marshall Wace LLP Buys 17,923 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 43.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

