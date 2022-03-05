Marshall Wace LLP Has $388,000 Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

