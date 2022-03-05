Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 5,637 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,466,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 161,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 222,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $66.88 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

