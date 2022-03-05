Marshall Wace LLP Takes $353,000 Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 321,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 818.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 166,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $704,000.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $186,186.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,729 over the last 90 days.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

