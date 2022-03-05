Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 409.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

