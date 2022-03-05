MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.90. 767,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. MasTec has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

