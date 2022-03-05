MAX Exchange Token Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $18,283.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,480.56 or 0.99945564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00079737 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00227333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00140672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00279015 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00030667 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.