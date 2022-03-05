McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.31. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

