mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. mdf commerce has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MECVF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

