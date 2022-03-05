Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

