MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
