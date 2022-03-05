Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $173,248.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00263436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,875,923 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

