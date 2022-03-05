MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $956.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported loss in the fourth quarter. The company is currently suffering from increasing expenses related to warehousing and infrastructure transition on public clouds. Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are also hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, growing marketing expenses are headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, robust MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios continue to aid the company’s total payment volume and shipments, respectively. Further, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are major positives. However, headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position.”

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,755.07.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,055.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,402.91. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

