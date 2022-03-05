Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $64.52. 315,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.