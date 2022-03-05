Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.