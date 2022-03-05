Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 293,697 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

