Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

