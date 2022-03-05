Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 192,614 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 192,614 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 4.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $76,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. 8,841,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,236. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

