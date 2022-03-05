Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HA opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.02. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

