Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $269,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

