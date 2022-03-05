Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,065 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE GEO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

