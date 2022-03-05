Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,376 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

