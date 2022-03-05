Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

