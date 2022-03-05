MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock worth $775,723. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

