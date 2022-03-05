Michael P. Gianoni Sells 8,659 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

