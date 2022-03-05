Michael P. Gianoni Sells 8,659 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.12 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
