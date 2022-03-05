Michael Scott Culbreth Buys 2,000 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.12. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

