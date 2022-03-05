Michael T. Putziger Buys 976 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of EBTC opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.
About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.
