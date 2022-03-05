Michael T. Putziger Buys 976 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EBTC opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.