Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce $49.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.66 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $41.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $198.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.16 billion to $199.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.10 billion to $231.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.59. Microsoft has a one year low of $226.46 and a one year high of $349.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

