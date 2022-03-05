Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard Sells 500 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSEX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $121.43.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.