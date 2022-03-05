Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Athenex worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 39.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.