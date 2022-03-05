Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.