Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 603.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 144.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

