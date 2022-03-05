Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Miller Industries (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
