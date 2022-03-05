Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

