Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NERV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,545. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

