MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.46. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6,845 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 864,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

