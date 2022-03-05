MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) vs. Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Survey

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dyadic International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dyadic International and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 656.01%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and MiNK Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.60 million 65.11 -$9.32 million N/A N/A MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 141.30 -$16.24 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.