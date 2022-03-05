MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

